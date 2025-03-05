Open Menu

Opposition Standing At Govt Doors: Aqeel Malik

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 05, 2025 | 06:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Minister of State Barrister Aqeel Malik has said that those who once considered the opposition insignificant while in power are now standing at their doors.

In a stirred discussions in political circles over his latest post on X, he commented on the shifting dynamics of power and opposition.

In a statement, Barrister Aqeel Malik emphasized that the wounds of the past are too deep to be healed merely by reconciliation.

Highlighting the ever-changing nature of politics, he stated, "Those who shut doors in politics often find themselves left outside." The minister further noted the irony of political shifts, saying, "The very people who were ignored yesterday are now being looked upon with hope."

Calling it a "consequence of actions," he concluded, "Today’s opposition can become tomorrow’s necessity."

