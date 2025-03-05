Opposition Standing At Govt Doors: Aqeel Malik
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 05, 2025 | 06:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Minister of State Barrister Aqeel Malik has said that those who once considered the opposition insignificant while in power are now standing at their doors.
In a stirred discussions in political circles over his latest post on X, he commented on the shifting dynamics of power and opposition.
In a statement, Barrister Aqeel Malik emphasized that the wounds of the past are too deep to be healed merely by reconciliation.
Highlighting the ever-changing nature of politics, he stated, "Those who shut doors in politics often find themselves left outside." The minister further noted the irony of political shifts, saying, "The very people who were ignored yesterday are now being looked upon with hope."
Calling it a "consequence of actions," he concluded, "Today’s opposition can become tomorrow’s necessity."
Recent Stories
Price of 24-carat gold per tola increases by Rs700 in Pakistan
Indian Kannada Actress Ranya Rao caught red-handed smuggling over 15kg of gold
Two new mosques open in Sharjah's Al Hamriyah, Al Suyoh
DSQC commemorates Sharjah Ruler’s honorary doctorate from University of Sheffi ..
Sharjah Airport strengthens global presence at ITB Berlin 2025
26th Islamic Arts Festival to kick off in November
Sharjah Chamber, Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry sign MoU
Al Sajaa hosts 2,000 fasters daily in Sharjah Charity’s largest Iftar site
EtihadWE enhances agricultural sustainability
Emirates, Malta Tourism Authority forge partnership to enhance inbound tourism
Sanad, Lion Air sign 5-year MRO agreement for V2500 engines
Air Traffic Control Forum to discuss air traffic control challenges, innovations
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Opposition standing at govt doors: Aqeel Malik6 minutes ago
-
Rangers, ANF raid drug den in Karachi16 minutes ago
-
Two quacks’ clinic sealed26 minutes ago
-
Rs174mln added to national kitty in line of fines, court fees26 minutes ago
-
PBM distributes Iftar boxes during Ramazan26 minutes ago
-
Agriculture Dept backbone of development, prosperity of Balochistan: Zehri26 minutes ago
-
SCCI wants peaceful solution of issues to restore Pak-Afghan mutual trade36 minutes ago
-
4 arrested in sector G-9 for regulatory violations36 minutes ago
-
PHA says spending Rs 41m to beautify Multan36 minutes ago
-
Rs.12.87m fine imposed on profiteers, hoarders36 minutes ago
-
WASA ordered for desilting all sewerage lines36 minutes ago
-
Trial of Civilian in Military Court; Hamid Khan to argue before Court tomorrow36 minutes ago