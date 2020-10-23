Opposition starts targeting national institutions after failing to get NRO: Murad Saeed

Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Friday said the opposition parties had started targeting the national institutions after falling to get the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO).

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the opposition's main agenda is to put pressure on the state institutions but government fully stood with institutions and would not be tolerated any such efforts by opposition to damage the respect of institutions.

Responding to a question about Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP), he said that Sindh government itself politicizing the issue to reap political benefit as it was the issue of provincial government and they had their own authorities to handle things in a proper way.

Minister assured that the good times were ahead, adding that the opposition was bound to fail as their politics was now over and they were badly exposed in front of public.