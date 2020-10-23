UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Opposition Starts Targeting National Institutions After Failing To Get NRO: Murad Saeed

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 09:22 PM

Opposition starts targeting national institutions after failing to get NRO: Murad Saeed

Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Friday said the opposition parties had started targeting the national institutions after falling to get the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Friday said the opposition parties had started targeting the national institutions after falling to get the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO).

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the opposition's main agenda is to put pressure on the state institutions but government fully stood with institutions and would not be tolerated any such efforts by opposition to damage the respect of institutions.

Responding to a question about Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP), he said that Sindh government itself politicizing the issue to reap political benefit as it was the issue of provincial government and they had their own authorities to handle things in a proper way.

Minister assured that the good times were ahead, adding that the opposition was bound to fail as their politics was now over and they were badly exposed in front of public.

Related Topics

Sindh Police National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Rally held to express solidarity with oppressed pe ..

17 seconds ago

First British-Pakistani author declared 'Brain of ..

18 seconds ago

FATF keeps Pakistan on its grey list

21 seconds ago

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for transforming Benazir's ..

3 minutes ago

PTI leadership believes in practical measures : A ..

4 minutes ago

Three hurt as roof of marriage hall caves-in

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.