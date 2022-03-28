UrduPoint.com

Opposition Starts Trembling As PML-Q Supports PM In No-trust Motion: Farrukh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 28, 2022 | 10:30 PM

Opposition starts trembling as PML-Q supports PM in no-trust motion: Farrukh

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Monday said the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid's support for the prime minister in the no-trust motion had left the opposition in a state of shock

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Monday said the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid's support for the prime minister in the no-trust motion had left the opposition in a state of shock.

"As the Q League supports government, time has come for your legs to shake. Open your eyes Bilawal, the dream for the conspiracy has shattered," he said while responding to Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's tweet in which he claimed to have required numbers for success of the no-trust motion.

>