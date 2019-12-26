Opposition stop instigating nation against PTI: Member Provincial Assembly of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Uzma Kardar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :Member Provincial Assembly of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Uzma Kardar expressed on Thursday that PPP and PML-N leaders should avoid personal attacks on PTI leaders and stop instigation youth against the government.

The incumbent government has returned much of the foreign loan, uplifted the national economy by strengthening the trade and industry of the country, she was talking to a private news channel.

"Imran Khan joined politics not for his personal gains but rather for the sake of nation development, the politics was considered to be the domain of PLM-N and PPP only,"she said.

The government had raised the low wages of a laborer up to 17,000 monthly and those who earned less than this were victimized by their employers, she mentioned.

Opposition leaders appeared confused on media as their corrupted ways were fully exposed to the world, she added.