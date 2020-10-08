UrduPoint.com
Opposition Struggling For Personal Interests, NRO: Asad Umer

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 11:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Planning Asad Umer on Thursday said that Opposition parties were struggling for personal interests and for getting national reconciliation ordinance (NRO).

Government's refusal for NRO to Opposition parties had increased frustration, he stated while talking to a private television channel.

The minister said that Opposition parties had no concern with national interest but they were trying hard to gain personal benefits. Commenting on Financial Action Task Force (FATF), he said that some foreign political powers and India wanted to push Pakistan into black list. To a question about rising prices of commodities and electricity, he said that Pakistan Muslim League-N had made expensive agreements, due to which, the people were facing high prices in power sector. The minister said that PTI government was making all possible efforts to streamline the system.

