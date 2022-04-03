UrduPoint.com

Opposition Submits No-confidence Motion Against NA Speaker

Muhammad Irfan Published April 03, 2022 | 12:50 PM

Opposition submits no-confidence motion against NA speaker

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2022 ) :The joint opposition on Sunday submitted a no-confidence motion against National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser.

The resolution was submitted by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Murtaza Javed Abbasi to the National Assembly Secretariat.

The PML-N leader's notice stipulated that the speaker would be removed from office under Article 53 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan with Rule 12 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business, 2007.

