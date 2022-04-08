Opposition submits no-confidence motion against KP CM

The joint opposition in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Friday submitted a no-confidence motion against Chief Minister Mahmood Khan with the KP Assembly Secretariat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) :The joint opposition in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Friday submitted a no-confidence motion against Chief Minister Mahmood Khan with the KP Assembly Secretariat.

The motion bears signatures of some 46 members of the KP Assembly.

Speaking on the occasion, Awami National Party (ANP) leader Sardar Babak said after consultation of the Leader of the Opposition in KP Assembly and leaders of all opposition parties, they had submitted the no-confidence motion.

He accused the provincial government of violating assembly rules.