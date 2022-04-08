UrduPoint.com

Opposition Submits No-confidence Motion Against NA Deputy Speaker

Umer Jamshaid Published April 08, 2022 | 11:26 PM

VThe joint Opposition here on Friday submitted a no-confidence motion against National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri

The motion was submitted by MNA Muartaz Javed Abbasi.

The motion was submitted by MNA Muartaz Javed Abbasi.

According to the document of the resolution, it has been submitted against Muhammad Qasim Khan Suri for removal from the office of Deputy Speaker, under paragraph (c) of clause (7) of Article 53 of the Constitution, read with Rule 12 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in the National Assembly, 2007.

The resolution of the opposition said that the deputy speaker had violated the constitution on April 3 and gave his ruling against the no-trust motion submitted by the opposition against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The resolution further said that the Supreme Court of Pakistan has rejected his ruling and termed it as unconstitutional.

It is pertinent to mention here that in a landmark judgment, the top court on April 7 termed the deputy speaker's ruling conflicting to the constitution and restored the dissolved National Assembly.

The court ordered to call the legislature's session on Saturday (April 9) for voting on the no-confidence resolution against the Prime Minister. It also ordered to keep the voting process free of impediments.

The National Assembly session has been reconvened on Saturday no later than 10:30 am.

