Opposition submits no-confidence motion against Punjab CM, speaker, deputy speaker

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :Allied parties Pakistan People's Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz on Monday submitted a no confidence motion against Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, Punjab Assembly Speaker Muhammad Sibtain Khan and Deputy Speaker Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi, in Punjab Assembly.

Talking to media here, PML-N Leader Attaullah Tarar said that no individual had a right to sideline mandate of people before time.

He said when elections would be held things would be crystal clear.

He further said that Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman had directed Parvez Elahi to seek a vote of confidence from the assembly on December 21.

No confidence motion against Punjab CM, PA Speaker and Deputy Speaker had also been received by the Punjab Assembly Secretariat, he added.

PPP Leader Hassan Murtaza said that further decisions in this regard would be made in consultation with the PDM allies.