Opposition submits no-confidence motion in NA Secretariat against PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :The opposition on Tuesday submitted no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan with the National Assembly Secretariat.

The motion was submitted by a delegation of opposition lawmakers including Rana Sanaullah, Ayaz Sadiq, Shazia Marri and Marriyum Aurangzeb and others.

In order to make the no-confidence move successful, the opposition requires the support of 172 members of the National Assembly.

Over 80 MNAs have reportedly signed the motion.

Meanwhile, the the opposition also submitted a requisition with the National Assembly Secretariat to convene the session.