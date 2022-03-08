Opposition Submits No-confidence Motion In NA Secretariat Against PM
Umer Jamshaid Published March 08, 2022 | 05:37 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :The opposition on Tuesday submitted no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan with the National Assembly Secretariat.
The motion was submitted by a delegation of opposition lawmakers including Rana Sanaullah, Ayaz Sadiq, Shazia Marri and Marriyum Aurangzeb and others.
In order to make the no-confidence move successful, the opposition requires the support of 172 members of the National Assembly.
Over 80 MNAs have reportedly signed the motion.
Meanwhile, the the opposition also submitted a requisition with the National Assembly Secretariat to convene the session.