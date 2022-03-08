UrduPoint.com

Opposition Submits No-confidence Motion In NA Secretariat Against PM

Umer Jamshaid Published March 08, 2022 | 05:37 PM

Opposition submits no-confidence motion in NA Secretariat against PM

The opposition on Tuesday submitted no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan with the National Assembly Secretariat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :The opposition on Tuesday submitted no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan with the National Assembly Secretariat.

The motion was submitted by a delegation of opposition lawmakers including Rana Sanaullah, Ayaz Sadiq, Shazia Marri and Marriyum Aurangzeb and others.

In order to make the no-confidence move successful, the opposition requires the support of 172 members of the National Assembly.

Over 80 MNAs have reportedly signed the motion.

Meanwhile, the the opposition also submitted a requisition with the National Assembly Secretariat to convene the session.

Related Topics

Imran Khan National Assembly Prime Minister Rana SanaUllah Maryam Aurangzeb Opposition

Recent Stories

Hareem Shah given time until April 18 to join FIA ..

Hareem Shah given time until April 18 to join FIA investigation

49 minutes ago
 China's overnight Shibor interbank rate increases ..

China's overnight Shibor interbank rate increases Tuesday

2 minutes ago
 Warplanes for Ukraine? West weighs tricky options

Warplanes for Ukraine? West weighs tricky options

2 minutes ago
 PHA's rainwater harvesting project; construction w ..

PHA's rainwater harvesting project; construction work of first underground water ..

2 minutes ago
 Georgia, a bleak new home for Russian exiles

Georgia, a bleak new home for Russian exiles

6 minutes ago
 ANF recovers over 206 kg drugs; arrests five

ANF recovers over 206 kg drugs; arrests five

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>