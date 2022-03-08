UrduPoint.com

Opposition Submits No-confidence Motion In NA Secretariat Against Prime Minister

Sumaira FH Published March 08, 2022 | 06:47 PM

Opposition submits no-confidence motion in NA Secretariat against Prime Minister

The opposition on Tuesday submitted a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan with the National Assembly Secretariat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :The opposition on Tuesday submitted a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan with the National Assembly Secretariat.

The motion was submitted by a delegation of opposition lawmakers including Rana Sanaullah, Ayaz Sadiq, Shazia Marri and Marriyum Aurangzeb and others.

In order to make the no-confidence move successful, the opposition requires the support of 172 members of the National Assembly.

Over 80 MNAs have reportedly signed the motion.

Meanwhile, the the opposition also submitted a requisition with the National Assembly Secretariat to convene the session.

When asked about the no-trust motion, NA Speaker Asad Qaiser said, "It is their legal right. It will be treated according to the rules, the law, and the Constitution."He said the opposition had also submitted the requisition for assembly session. He would have consultations over it. Everything would be done according to the law, he added.

The speaker said the PTI was in contact with its allies, including the Pakistan Muslim League-Q.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Imran Khan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Rana SanaUllah Maryam Aurangzeb Muslim Opposition

Recent Stories

PAF commemorates induction of French Mirages in na ..

PAF commemorates induction of French Mirages in national fleet

58 seconds ago
 Two suspects held in separate Police operations

Two suspects held in separate Police operations

1 minute ago
 Board of Revenue organizes awareness session on La ..

Board of Revenue organizes awareness session on Land Settlement

1 minute ago
 IUCN Pakistan, HRDN plants mangroves at Port Qasim ..

IUCN Pakistan, HRDN plants mangroves at Port Qasim to mark International Women's ..

1 minute ago
 Historic Pakistan-Australia Test ends in a draw

Historic Pakistan-Australia Test ends in a draw

5 minutes ago
 9 more tested positive for coronavirus

9 more tested positive for coronavirus

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>