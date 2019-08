(@FahadShabbir)

Opposition in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Wednesday submitted requisition to summon session of Provincial Assembly under the clause (3) of article 54 and article 127 of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) : Opposition in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Wednesday submitted requisition to summon session of Provincial Assembly under the clause (3) of article 54 and article 127 of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan

As many as, 36 opposition members signed the requisition along with 16-point agenda for the assembly session.