UrduPoint.com

Opposition Submits Requisition To Convene KP Assembly Session

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 09, 2023 | 06:56 PM

Opposition submits requisition to convene KP Assembly session

The opposition members in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Monday submitted a requisition with the Secretary Assembly to call the assembly session

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :The opposition members in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Monday submitted a requisition with the Secretary Assembly to call the assembly session.

Parliamentary Leader of Awami National Party Sardar Hussain Babak, MPA Salahuddin and Shagufta Malik submitted the requisition stating that the KP Assembly session should be called under clause-3 of article 54 with article 127 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Important items like Inflation, electricity and gas load shedding, law and order situation and corruption in the province should be part of the agenda and discussed in the proceedings.

Speaking on the occasion, Sardar Babak said that the requisition has been submitted with consultation of Opposition Leader Akram Khan Durrani and representatives of other parties.

He said that the opposition was expecting that the treasury benches would convene the assembly session but they did not. Ultimately the opposition submitted the requisition.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Corruption Load Shedding Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Awami National Party Electricity Law And Order Akram Khan Durrani Gas Opposition

Recent Stories

Pope Francis receives 2023 Zayed Award For Human F ..

Pope Francis receives 2023 Zayed Award For Human Fraternity judging committee

12 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed chairs meeting of Ministerial De ..

Mansour bin Zayed chairs meeting of Ministerial Development Council

27 minutes ago
 Several shopkeepers arrested over increasing price ..

Several shopkeepers arrested over increasing prices of wheat flour

6 minutes ago
 Biden Declares State of Emergency for California D ..

Biden Declares State of Emergency for California Due to Winter Storms - White Ho ..

6 minutes ago
 Stoltenberg, Danish Foreign Minister to Hold Meeti ..

Stoltenberg, Danish Foreign Minister to Hold Meeting on Tuesday - NATO

6 minutes ago
 Over 1,000 Hotel Bookings in Thailand Canceled Due ..

Over 1,000 Hotel Bookings in Thailand Canceled Due to New Entry Rules- Tourism A ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.