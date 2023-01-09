Opposition submits requisition to convene KP Assembly session

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :The opposition members in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Monday submitted a requisition with the Secretary Assembly to call the assembly session.

Parliamentary Leader of Awami National Party Sardar Hussain Babak, MPA Salahuddin and Shagufta Malik submitted the requisition stating that the KP Assembly session should be called under clause-3 of article 54 with article 127 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Important items like Inflation, electricity and gas load shedding, law and order situation and corruption in the province should be part of the agenda and discussed in the proceedings.

Speaking on the occasion, Sardar Babak said that the requisition has been submitted with consultation of Opposition Leader Akram Khan Durrani and representatives of other parties.

He said that the opposition was expecting that the treasury benches would convene the assembly session but they did not. Ultimately the opposition submitted the requisition.