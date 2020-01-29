UrduPoint.com
Opposition Submits Requisition To Summon KP Assembly Session

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 05:52 PM

Opposition submits requisition to summon KP Assembly session

The Opposition in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Wednesday submitted a requisition in assembly secretariat to summon the assembly session

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :The Opposition in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Wednesday submitted a requisition in assembly secretariat to summon the assembly session.

The requisition was signed by 38 members of the provincial assembly.

It is worth mentioning here that the KP Governor had prorogued the assembly session on Tuesday and the opposition soon after a day break submitted the requisition to summon the session again.

