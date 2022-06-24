Opposition suggests devising strategy to stop use of drugs, control street crimes

The opposition parties in assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday suggested devising a strategy and convening division level meeting against use of methamphetamine (Ice), hashish and heroin

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :The opposition parties in assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday suggested devising a strategy and convening division level meeting against use of methamphetamine (Ice), hashish and heroin.

Addressing in provincial assembly, Opposition leader, Akram Durrani suggested convening of divisional level meeting of high level officials to devise a working plan against use of drugs.

He said that SHO's of police stations who failed to stop selling of drugs in their areas should be suspended.

Criticizing police, he said that action were not been taken in police stations on FIRs and added that indifference of police was one of the reason behind social deterioration.

Sardar Hussain Babak of Awami National Party complained that it was being witnessed that families of detained citizens were not informed. He said that police force should be restrained from this practice.

Opposition members including Shagufta Malik, Mian Nisar Gul, Sardar Yousaf, Ikhtiar Wali also raised their concerns about increasing street crimes and demanded action to control crime rate.

Provincial Minister for Labour, Shoukat Yousafzai welcomed the suggestions of opposition members and said that their proposals and suggestions would be discussed in Police Reforms Committee. He said that police force should perform according to FIRs registered in police stations.