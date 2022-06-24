UrduPoint.com

Opposition Suggests Devising Strategy To Stop Use Of Drugs, Control Street Crimes

Muhammad Irfan Published June 24, 2022 | 09:21 PM

Opposition suggests devising strategy to stop use of drugs, control street crimes

The opposition parties in assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday suggested devising a strategy and convening division level meeting against use of methamphetamine (Ice), hashish and heroin

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :The opposition parties in assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday suggested devising a strategy and convening division level meeting against use of methamphetamine (Ice), hashish and heroin.

Addressing in provincial assembly, Opposition leader, Akram Durrani suggested convening of divisional level meeting of high level officials to devise a working plan against use of drugs.

He said that SHO's of police stations who failed to stop selling of drugs in their areas should be suspended.

Criticizing police, he said that action were not been taken in police stations on FIRs and added that indifference of police was one of the reason behind social deterioration.

Sardar Hussain Babak of Awami National Party complained that it was being witnessed that families of detained citizens were not informed. He said that police force should be restrained from this practice.

Opposition members including Shagufta Malik, Mian Nisar Gul, Sardar Yousaf, Ikhtiar Wali also raised their concerns about increasing street crimes and demanded action to control crime rate.

Provincial Minister for Labour, Shoukat Yousafzai welcomed the suggestions of opposition members and said that their proposals and suggestions would be discussed in Police Reforms Committee. He said that police force should perform according to FIRs registered in police stations.

Related Topics

Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Awami National Party Drugs Provincial Assembly From Opposition Labour

Recent Stories

PK-7 Swat VI by-election on June 26

PK-7 Swat VI by-election on June 26

29 seconds ago
 Country Director British Council visits TTC Quetta ..

Country Director British Council visits TTC Quetta

31 seconds ago
 Pakistan dispatches second tranche of relief goods ..

Pakistan dispatches second tranche of relief goods to earthquake-hit Afghanistan ..

16 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 sets medical camp in Afghan's Khost pr ..

Rescue 1122 sets medical camp in Afghan's Khost province for earthquake victims

16 minutes ago
 US artistic swimmer Alvarez, who fainted in solo e ..

US artistic swimmer Alvarez, who fainted in solo event, not on team event startl ..

23 minutes ago
 Bulgaria MPs open way to unblock N.Macedonia EU ta ..

Bulgaria MPs open way to unblock N.Macedonia EU talks

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.