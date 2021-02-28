UrduPoint.com
Opposition Supports Horse Trading, Imran Stands Firm On Commitment To Transparency: Shibli

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 28th February 2021 | 06:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :Minister for Information Senator Shibli Faraz on Sunday said the whole nation knew well who stood on which side of history on the important issue of transparency in the electoral system.

In a series of tweets the minister said the opposition was supporter of the system based on rigging and a hurdle in the way of transparency while Imran Khan stood firm with his unwavering commitment to transparency in the electoral process.

He said the opponents of open ballot wanted continuation of corrupt system in the country.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), he continued, was the party which has led the struggle of transparency in system and eradication of corruption into a movement.

Shibli Faraz said the Prime Minister Imran Khan would never step back from hisstruggle to achieve this objective.

