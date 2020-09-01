Opposition taking interest in NAB amendment bill to avoid corruption cases: Shibli

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz on Tuesday said that Opposition was taking keen interest in National Accountability Bureau (NAB) amendment bill to get rid of corruption cases.

In the past, the members of Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had shown reluctance over NAB amendment, he stated while talking in a private news channel programme.

Commenting on miserable situation in Karachi emerged after heavy rains, he said the PPP government in Sindh had got funds amounting to trillion of rupees but there was no visible development seen anywhere in the city.

The people were confronted with multiple challenges due to lethargic attitude of PPP leaders who had been running the affairs of Karachi for the last twelve years, the minister stated.

Replying to a question, he said the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), leadership was planning to visit Karachi to resolve the problems being faced by the people.