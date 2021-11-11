UrduPoint.com

Opposition Terms Adjournment Of Joint Session Of Parliament As Their Victory

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 12:07 PM

PML-N President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif says adjournment of the joint session of the parliament means that the government has been badly beaten over its black laws it was try to bring through the parliament.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 11th, 2021) The Opposition leaders have said that adjournment of parliament’s joint session was their victory.

The opposition also demanded PM Imran Khan’s resignation, saying that he was now clearly exposed as he lost trust of his members and allies.

Their reaction came after President Arif Alvi had withdrawn the order for a joint session of the parliament, scheduled for 11 am today (Thursday).

The government could not bring bill to the National Assembly restraining candidates from changing election symbol put to vote.

“Adjournment of joint session of parliament means that the government has badly been beaten over its black laws it was trying to bring through the parliament,” said Shehbaz Sharif while speaking at the parliament house on Wednesday.

He said, “Imran Khan should step down as he has lost trust of his members and allies and has badly been exposed,”.

Shehbaz Sharif said that adjournment also meant that Imran Niazi took another U-turn.

He said that this all showed that the government was not serious and made sensitive and serious issues like legislation a child’s play.

On other hand, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that “Kaptaan bhag gaya” [Captain ran away] while referring to the hasty adjournment of the parliament’s joint session.

Taking to Twitter, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said, “Kaptaan bhag gaya” (the captain ran away) while sharing President Arif Alvi's notification for the postponement of the session.

He also wrote, “Yet another victory for the United opposition in the Parliament today.

Government ran away from joint sessions when they saw they would be defeated yet again. Kaptaan Bagh gaya,”.

Bilawal said that the government due to the opposition contact with government’s allies had to run away and postpone the joint session.

“Thanks to Shehbaz Sharif who united the opposition parties,” he added.

The PPP Chairman said that the President of Pakistan had issued a notification for the joint session of the parliament but the government announced to adjourn the session by revoking the notification.

He said, “Postponing the session is also a disgrace to the president", he had said.

What govt says?

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhary has said that that the government is once again asking opposition for talks on reforms in electoral laws.

Taking to Twitter, Fawad Chaudhary has said that National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar has been asked to contact the opposition to hold talks for amendment in the electoral laws.

He has said that they are initiating this move with good intension, so that they could develop a consensus over electoral reforms.

In another tweet, Fawad Chaudhary has said that the session of the parliament is being adjourned, so that the opposition could seriously deliberate on electoral reforms and that they could be able to form a future line of action in the best interest of the country.

However, he has made it clear that they will never abandon their efforts for electoral reforms.

