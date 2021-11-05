Opposition terms PM’s relief package as “takleef package”

(@FahadShabbir)

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and PPP leader Sherry Rehman have said that prices of petroleum products just two days after announcement of relief package have jumped historic high.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 5th, 2021) The opposition on Friday strongly criticized Prime Minister Imran Khan for dropping another bomb of petroleum prices on the public, terming his relief package as “Takleef Package”.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif said that the present government had “crossed all limits of incompetency, inefficiency and corruption”. He said that it would cause huge inflation in the country, making peoples’ lives more difficult.

Shehbaz Sharif said that increasing petroleum levy on the orders of IMF was nothing but cruelty as the inflation would increase. He said that the PTI government also accepted all conditions of IMF for increasing power tariff.

He said that this is not relief package but inflation package and now the public is asking that these are the good days of the ruling PTI. Comparing Pakistan’s situation to other regional states, Shehbaz Sharif said that taxes on petroleum products were reduced in India while Bangladesh and Sri Lanka had lower prices for diesel. Shehbaz Sharif said that the people were now wishing to get rid of PTI government.

He further said that reshuffle in bureaucracy was only because of the incompetency and PM Imran Khan was still in his office after the biggest incompetence and corruption. He also stated that it proved that the present government could only give Takleef to the public instead of relief.

“Public has now been brought to the point of ration cards in three years,” said Shehbaz Sharif, pointing out that PM khan had become killer of peoples’ joys.

The price of cooking oil had also gone up like many other essential food items.

Criticism by Shahbaz Sharif came a day after the government raised petroleum prices by up to Rs8.14 per litre with immediate effect. The ex-depot price of petrol was fixed at Rs145.82 per litre, showing an increase of Rs8.03. The ex-depot price of high-speed diesel was fixed at Rs142.62 per litre, up Rs8.14.

The government had earlier decided to keep the prices unchanged in "public interest".

In another tweet Shehbaz Sharif said: "Yet another petrol bomb exploded on the masses in the dead of night. This is IK's way of providing 'relief' after giving a long sermon yesterday. Unfortunately, every day dawns with horrible news for the people. This incompetent/corrupt PTI govt & Pakistan can't go together!"

PPP leader Sherry Rehman also came down hard upon the PTI government, saying that the increase in petrol prices came two days after the announcement of the relief package.

She took to Twitter and said, “Days after announcing a 'relief package', PTI govt drops another petrol bomb by hiking petrol prices by a whopping Rs8.14/L. Petrol prices now stand at a record Rs145.8/L. First time in Pakistan’s history that prices of all the petroleum products are above Rs110/L. #NayaPakistan,”.