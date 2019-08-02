Opposition to accept defeat: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Member Provincial Assembly Sindh Arsalan Taj Hussain Ghumman

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Member Provincial Assembly Sindh Arsalan Taj Hussain Ghumman Friday said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party should accept their defeat as no-confidence motion against Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani was totally failed.

Talking to ptv news channel, he alleged that the opposition' sole agenda was to level false allegations and spread rumors against the government.

He said the opposition was blackmailing the PTI government only to get relief over the ongoing process of accountability.

He urged that now opposition parties should put self-interests aside and must work for the welfare of the state.

MPA said the senators had reposed their confidence in Sadiq Sanjrani and rejected the alliance of the corrupt opposition.

He said the PML-N and PPP parties who wanted to achieve their personal agenda had proved unsuccessful adding , he also made it clear that both parties were using different pressure tactics for getting relaxation or concession from the government regarding corruption cases of its corrupt leadership but they would not succeed in this regard.

He said hurling allegations at others cannot help put the country out of the deteriorating economic situation.