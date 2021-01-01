Opposition to be defeated at political, electoral fronts in 2021 like 2020, says Murad Saeed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :Minister for Communications Murad Saeed on Friday said the government had defeated the opposition at political and electoral fronts during the previous year and it would have to face same fate in the year 2021.

"PTI won elections in Gilgit-Baltistan, National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) was refused to opposition despite their blackmailing tactics during FATF related legislation and all development indicators improved through effective economic policies of the government during 2020. Such successes would be achieved during the year 2021 and no compromise would be made on public interests," the minister said while speaking here at Senate.

He said that NAB, SECP and FBR were used by the previous regimes against the political opponents and to save the money earned through corruption. The details about misuse of these institutions are mentioned in the judgement of panama case, he added.

Murad Saeed said that transparency and accountability are integral parts in democracy and active media also plays a crucial role by keeping eye on the governance system. To allege media exposing the deeds of opposition was unfair as the panama papers were not leaked by Pakistani media, he added.

The minister said that personalities facing allegation after panama papers resigned from their posts but lie was told in Pakistan and even at the Parliament when questions were raised about assets of the rulers. Instead of giving answers about assets, he said that `Qatri letter' was presented and calibri font issue got revealed while Supreme Court exposed their all misdeeds.

Murad Saeed said the opposition threatened the government instead of giving answers of the questions raised about their corruption. "BBC aired documentary about properties of Sharif's in London while articles were published in New York Times but they did not sue them despite laws on it," he said and alleged the opposition leaders for involvement in plundering money.

A Joint Investigation Team(JIT) was constituted regarding fake accounts and New York Times published news articles regarding Swiss accounts, Surrey palace and other matters. Another foreign media outlet also revealed as how a Co-Chairman of party used to get five percent from the projects initiated during the tenure of Benazir Bhutto and later he became Mr. 100 percent after becoming Minister for Investment, he maintained.

The minister said the amount allocated for development of Sindh were used in fake accounts then transferred to other countries through money laundering. A political leader, he said, had shops, houses and other properties in various cities of the country and he would have to give answers about them.

Murad Saeed said that Imran Khan answered all questions related to his assets and he brought his money back to the country. He said that fair person had no fear from any one and couldn't be blackmailed.

The minister pointed out the various amendments proposed by the opposition in NAB laws during the discussion on FATF related legislation. He said the government did not get blackmailed by them following which they came on roads to save their money and started campaign against state institutions.

Slogans were raised against urdu speakers in Karachi, Punjabis in Lahore and people of Balochistan in Quetta but no NRO would be given to them, the minister added.

Senators Keshoo Bai and Usman Kakar criticized the government over its policies and demanded relief measures for the people.

