Opposition to be defeated in Joint Session: Farrukh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Wednesday said the Opposition would be defeated in today's joint session of the Parliament

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Wednesday said the Opposition would be defeated in today's joint session of the Parliament.

"We will surprise the opposition in today's meeting," he said while talking to media here.

Legislation on Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) will be completed in today's joint meeting, he said adding that 9 million Pakistanis abroad would get the right to vote.