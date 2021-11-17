UrduPoint.com

Opposition To Be Defeated In Joint Session: Farrukh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 34 seconds ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 01:42 PM

Opposition to be defeated in Joint Session: Farrukh

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Wednesday said the Opposition would be defeated in today's joint session of the Parliament

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Wednesday said the Opposition would be defeated in today's joint session of the Parliament.

"We will surprise the opposition in today's meeting," he said while talking to media here.

Legislation on Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) will be completed in today's joint meeting, he said adding that 9 million Pakistanis abroad would get the right to vote.

Related Topics

Parliament Vote Media Million Opposition

Recent Stories

Japan to expand COVID-19 inoculation to kids under ..

Japan to expand COVID-19 inoculation to kids under 12 from February

37 seconds ago
 Drug addict shot injured three students in Mansehr ..

Drug addict shot injured three students in Mansehra

38 seconds ago
 Japan machinery orders keep flat in September on m ..

Japan machinery orders keep flat in September on month

40 seconds ago
 U.S. retail sales rise 1.7 pct in October amid sur ..

U.S. retail sales rise 1.7 pct in October amid surging inflation

3 minutes ago
 New Zealand's producer prices increase

New Zealand's producer prices increase

3 minutes ago
 Harbhajan Singh announces his team of tournament f ..

Harbhajan Singh announces his team of tournament for T20 World cup

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.