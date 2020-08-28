UrduPoint.com
Opposition To Be Held Responsible If FATF-blacklisting Leads To Economic Collapse: Prime Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 12:11 AM

Opposition to be held responsible if FATF-blacklisting leads to economic collapse: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday warned that the Opposition would be held responsible if the country got blacklisted on Financial Action Task Force (FATF) leading to economic collapse

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday warned that the Opposition would be held responsible if the country got blacklisted on Financial Action Task Force (FATF) leading to economic collapse.

"We are going to convene a joint session of parliament next week, and if the Opposition once again joins hands to save corrupt within its ranks, it would be an open enmity to the country," the prime minister said in an interview with senior journalist Arshad Sharif of ARY News television.

The prime minister said the consequences of FATF blacklisting could be horrific in the shape of end to international bank dealing and devaluation of currency, resulting in price hike of commodities including electricity.

He said the Opposition was blackmailing the government on the FATF issue, however he categorically stated that he would not give any concession to the corrupt as NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance).

"India wants to put us in FATF blacklist, and defeating of legislation on it would be supporting their cause in fact," he said, adding that Opposition had one-point agenda which was entirely against the national interest.

Imran Khan said his government inherited a situation where Pakistan was put in FATF grey-list during the tenure of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz), adding that black-listing could prove a "disaster" for the country.

