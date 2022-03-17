UrduPoint.com

Opposition To Bite Dust In Its No Confidence Motion Against Prime Minister : PTI Leader

Sumaira FH Published March 17, 2022 | 10:01 PM

Opposition to bite dust in its no confidence motion against Prime Minister : PTI leader

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Hyderabad President Imran Qureshi has said opposition will bite the dust in its no confidence move against Prime Minister Imran Khan

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Hyderabad President Imran Qureshi has said opposition will bite the dust in its no confidence move against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Talking to the media here on Thursday Qureshi contended that the people of Pakistan were well aware about the leaders of the opposition parties.

He added that the people trusted Khan and believed in his leadership.

Under his leadership the country was regaining stability, he claimed.

Qureshi said the PTI's long march against Pakistan Peoples Party's Sindh Government received wide support from Ghotki to Karachi.

"The way people of Sindh came out in support of the PTI shows that they want to see a change in the province which is being ruled by the PPP for last 15 years," he said.

Qureshi said the opposition parties were creating instability in the country in the garb of no confidence move.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Long March Hyderabad Ghotki Pakistan Peoples Party Media From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Ukraine asks Turkey to be among guarantors of any ..

Ukraine asks Turkey to be among guarantors of any Russia deal

48 seconds ago
 Hypocrisy at its peak in Sindh House Islamabad: Jh ..

Hypocrisy at its peak in Sindh House Islamabad: Jhagra

49 seconds ago
 Plant-based dinners 'can cut heart disease risk

Plant-based dinners 'can cut heart disease risk

50 seconds ago
 Founder's Day celebrated at PAF College Sargodha

Founder's Day celebrated at PAF College Sargodha

52 seconds ago
 Fayaz Butt to inaugurate Qalandar Shahbaz's annual ..

Fayaz Butt to inaugurate Qalandar Shahbaz's annual Urs on Mar 22

6 minutes ago
 Italy court cuts jail time for US tourists over co ..

Italy court cuts jail time for US tourists over cop death

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>