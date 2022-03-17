Opposition to bite dust in its no confidence motion against Prime Minister : PTI leader

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Hyderabad President Imran Qureshi has said opposition will bite the dust in its no confidence move against Prime Minister Imran Khan

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Hyderabad President Imran Qureshi has said opposition will bite the dust in its no confidence move against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Talking to the media here on Thursday Qureshi contended that the people of Pakistan were well aware about the leaders of the opposition parties.

He added that the people trusted Khan and believed in his leadership.

Under his leadership the country was regaining stability, he claimed.

Qureshi said the PTI's long march against Pakistan Peoples Party's Sindh Government received wide support from Ghotki to Karachi.

"The way people of Sindh came out in support of the PTI shows that they want to see a change in the province which is being ruled by the PPP for last 15 years," he said.

Qureshi said the opposition parties were creating instability in the country in the garb of no confidence move.