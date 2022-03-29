UrduPoint.com

Opposition To Decide About Next CM Punjab: Asif Zardari

Faizan Hashmi Published March 29, 2022 | 08:25 PM

Opposition to decide about next CM Punjab: Asif Zardari

President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday said that the opposition parties would jointly decide about next Chief Minister (CM) Punjab as the number game was only in the hands of the joint opposition

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday said that the opposition parties would jointly decide about next Chief Minister (CM) Punjab as the number game was only in the hands of the joint opposition.

Addressing a press conference here along with independent Member National Assembly from Balochistan, Muhammad Aslam Bhootani who today announced joining the opposition alliance, he said that "Now we will decide together regarding CM Punjab, as Pervez Elahi is late." The opposition leaders including Bilawal Bhutto, Ghafoor Haideri from JUI-F, Akhtar Mengal, BNP-M Chief and Ayaz Sadiq from PML-N were also present on the occasion.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the number of united opposition was complete at the time, the no-confidence motion was submitted but, today it was even higher.

To a question, he said that no demand of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQMP) was rejected, adding, "We have to work with them for the development of the country as well as Karachi in every situation." Aslam Bhootani informed that he took the decision after meeting with Asif Ali Zardari with whom he had old family relations.

"My family has very old relations with Asif Ali Zardari and I cannot ignore him," he added.

Aslam Bhootani who was elected as an MNA after obtaining 70,000 votes - the highest in Balochistan, he joined the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government in 2018.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari National Assembly Balochistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Akhtar Mengal Alliance Pakistan Peoples Party 2018 Family From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Govt taking comprehensive steps to promote sports ..

Govt taking comprehensive steps to promote sports activities in Balochistan: Abd ..

22 seconds ago
 Light rain-thunderstorm likely at isolated places: ..

Light rain-thunderstorm likely at isolated places: PMD

23 seconds ago
 Biden Concludes Call on Ukraine With European Coun ..

Biden Concludes Call on Ukraine With European Counterparts - White House

24 seconds ago
 Commissioner Sukkur for ensuring implementation on ..

Commissioner Sukkur for ensuring implementation on Ehtram-i-Ramazan Ordinance

26 seconds ago
 PM not to compromise on independent foreign policy ..

PM not to compromise on independent foreign policy, national security: Farrukh

27 seconds ago
 Russia Does Not Want to Put Kiev at Great Military ..

Russia Does Not Want to Put Kiev at Great Military Risk - Delegation Head

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.