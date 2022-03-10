Opposition to disappear after failure of no confidence motion: Gill

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill on Thursday said that the National Assembly's session would be convened soon and the government had various strategies to tackle the opposition.

Talking to the media outside the Chief Minister's Office, the SAPM said that some so called political leaders would vanish when the House will open for contest, adding that a strategy had also been finalized to foil the opposition's attempt to defame national institutions.

After that the government would take steps to teach urdu language to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari from national exchequer so that people could understand his words, he said.

Shahbaz Gill said that it was Prime Minister Imran Khan's decision either to change the Punjab chief minister or not, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would not afraid of the opposition.

To another query, he said it was a routine that Prime Minister Imran Khan met with parliamentarians when he visited the provincial capital.

Shahbaz Gill said corruption and insane decisions of the past rulers should have been mentioned so that the people could be aware about history, adding that some people remembered the democracy of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto but it should also be discussed that Bhutto had suspended the Constitution's Article 233 related to freedom of movement and other fundamental rights while he never restored such clause during his government's tenure.

He said that some elements without any reason glamorized Zulfikar Ali Bhutto as a democratic leader.

Terming Zulfikar Ali Bhutto's death sentence a wrong decision, the SAPM said that his (Bhutto) execution should have not been put in place.

Shahbaz Gill advised Bilawal Bhutto to refrain from making any statement against those who were not part of political scenario, otherwise, they would have to face a befitting response.

"We talk about Maryam Nawaz's political activities as she is a political figure but we do not make personal comments," he said.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had conducted important meetings today during his visit to provincial capital, adding that a package was being introduced for South Punjab pertaining to road connectivity of South Punjab's East or West, integration of Bahawalpur to Motorway, and other mega infrastructure projects.

Shahbaz Gill said that Prime Minister Imran Khan conducted separate meetings with Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Sumsan Bukhari and Asif Nakai in which the current political situation of the country was discussed.