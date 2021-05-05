'Opposition to electoral reforms is rooted in desire for rigging': governor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said the staunch opposition to electoral reforms process in the country was deeply rooted in the desire for rigging by some political parties but the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would ensure transparent and free elections.

Talking to a delegation led by PTI MNA Sadaqat Ali Abbasi and Haji Muhammad Ramzan at the Governor's House on Wednesday, he said the opposition should support the government in the passage of electoral reforms instead of obstructing legislation, adding the ordinance to grant right to vote to the overseas Pakistanis through e-polling was a historic step.

"Democracy, parliament and national institutions will be strengthened", he said, adding that the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking practical steps to ensure transparency and merit in every field.

Sarwar said the opposition always alleged of rigging in polls, and when the government was pushing for electoral reforms to ensure transparency and fairness in the election process, it was retreating on its long-standing demand.

He said with e-polling, election results would be out in just few minutes and no one would be able to raise a finger on the transparency of the results.

The governor said transparent elections would strengthen democracy and parliament in the country, urging the opposition should give priority to national interest instead of personal and political interests.

Meanwhile, Governro Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar strongly condemned the firing incident on soldiers of Frontier Corps (FC) from Afghanistan. He said Pakistan had sacrificed the most in the war against terrorism. He said the nation saluted their martyrs who sacrificed their lives against terrorism.

He said the time had come for Afghanistan government to fulfill its responsibility by eradicate terrorism and take stern action against those who were destroying peace in the region.