Opposition to face anarchy among own ranks: Sumsam Bukhari

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :Provincial Information Minister Syed Sumsam Ali Bukhari on Monday said that opposition parties would face anarchy among their own ranks with the passage of time.

In a press statement, he said that rejected opposition parties should agree on at least a single statement. He said that vice president of one political party severely criticised the president of his own party.

Sumsam Ali Bukhari was of the view that how negotiations on "Charter of Economy" could take place with those involved in ruining the national economy. The PML-N had to make itself accountable for its performance during the last 10 years tenure, he added.

He further said that different departments of Punjab were narrating their tales of destruction as billions of rupees had been squandered on favourite projects for the sake of commission by the previous rulers.

Sumsam Ali Bukhari further said that educational institutions and hospitals of the province were put on standstill in the past.

He added that the year 2019-20 would be the first complete fiscal year of the PTI government.

He said the PTI government was introducing solid policies in order to achieve far-reaching results in various areas of development for the sake of masses' welfare.