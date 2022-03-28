UrduPoint.com

Opposition To Face Crushing Defeat In No Confidence Motion: Faisal Javed

Umer Jamshaid Published March 28, 2022 | 07:46 PM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Monday said that the Opposition parties will face crushing defeat in the no-confidence motion

In a tweet, he said that the credit goes to the nation for reposing trust in Prime Minister Imran Khan, adding that after failure of the No-Confidence motion, Prime Minister Imran Khan would share more good news with the masses.

He said that there was no threat to the government from the corrupt parties and "We will celebrate the failure of No-Confidence motion soon".

More Stories From Pakistan

>