Opposition to face defeat: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the opposition will face defeat in the centre as well as in Punjab on the no-confidence motion

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the opposition will face defeat in the centre as well as in Punjab on the no-confidence motion.

In a statement, he said that the government enjoyed a visible majority in the number game and regretted that the opposition was fulfilling the enemy's agenda by creating political destabilisation in the country.

The opposition was suffering from lust for power, he regretted and emphasised that the nation would never forgive the opponents over their attempts to spread political chaos in the country. The opposition would continue to mourn, he added.