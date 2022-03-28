UrduPoint.com

Opposition To Face Defeat: Chief Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published March 28, 2022 | 07:21 PM

Opposition to face defeat: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the opposition will face defeat in the centre as well as in Punjab on the no-confidence motion

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the opposition will face defeat in the centre as well as in Punjab on the no-confidence motion.

In a statement, he said that the government enjoyed a visible majority in the number game and regretted that the opposition was fulfilling the enemy's agenda by creating political destabilisation in the country.

The opposition was suffering from lust for power, he regretted and emphasised that the nation would never forgive the opponents over their attempts to spread political chaos in the country. The opposition would continue to mourn, he added.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab From Government Opposition Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

12 Ramzan Bazaars to become operational in Bahawal ..

12 Ramzan Bazaars to become operational in Bahawalpur from Tuesday

3 minutes ago
 Traders announces Special Ramazan Relief Package

Traders announces Special Ramazan Relief Package

3 minutes ago
 Singapore reports 4,925 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore reports 4,925 new COVID-19 cases

3 minutes ago
 CPO visit Saddar Barooni Police station

CPO visit Saddar Barooni Police station

3 minutes ago
 PM to be victorious in no-confidence motion: Sheik ..

PM to be victorious in no-confidence motion: Sheikh Rashid

3 minutes ago
 Indonesia's COVID-19 cases surpass 6 million

Indonesia's COVID-19 cases surpass 6 million

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>