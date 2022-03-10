UrduPoint.com

Opposition To Face Defeat During No Confidence Motion: Asad Umar

Faizan Hashmi Published March 10, 2022 | 10:03 PM

Opposition to face defeat during no confidence motion: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Thursday said the opposition would face badly defeat on the matter of no confidence motion against the government.

The opposition had always failed at every front against the government as it would again face defeat in its objectives against the treasury benches, he stated while talking to a private news channel.

He said the government was fully focused on the issue of no confidence move and the opposition was offering heavy amount to buy members of the treasury benches to joining them but they would not succeed in their objectives.

Everyone, he said, knew that the opposition was habitual for using corruption money during the elections and last Senate election was ample proof in this regard.

He said action would be taken against violators of the constitution regarding floor crossing.

The minister said the opposition leadership had foreign accounts and properties.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had not any foreign account as he was giving brave statements on the national and international issues.

Asad Umar said all the national institutions were united on the matter of the national security and sovereignty as well.

Replying to a question, he said it was the Prime Minister's prerogative to decide regarding Chief Minister of Punjab.

