Opposition to face defeat in final round of political meetings: Ali

ISLAMABAD, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan on Wednesday said that Opposition would face defeat in final round of talks with political leaders of different parties. The Opposition parties had failed in toppling the top leadership of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), who is determined to eliminate corruption from this country, he said while talking to a private television channel. He said Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N, would have no results after meeting with political leaders. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan is fighting against corrupt mafia. He said the PPP and PML-N, had weaken the institutions through corruption. Ali M Khan said that Opposition parties didn't have future in politics because of money laundering cases. He said Allied parties are supporting the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, for uplift of the country.

Appreciating the policies of PTI government, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan is taking concrete steps for strengthening China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), for regional prosperity.

He said the international organizations and World Economic Forum had acknowledged the efforts of Pakistan in stabilizing economy despite COVID pandemic. pakistan stock exchange, remittances, textile, cement and construction sectors are booming in the country. He said number of jobs have been created due to industrial, agriculture, and textile growth in Pakistan. In reply to a question about next polls, he said PTI would win the next general elections due to development and welfare schemes introduced by the government for poor masses.