UrduPoint.com

Opposition To Face Defeat In No-confidence Motion: Senator

Sumaira FH Published March 13, 2022 | 11:40 PM

Opposition to face defeat in no-confidence motion: Senator

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Aon Abbas Buppi on Sunday said the opposition had always failed at every front against the government as it would again face defeat in its objectives against the treasury benches.

Talking to a private news channel, he said opposition was using heavy amount for purchasing the votes because they were habitual for horse trading.

He said all the corrupts were united against the honest leader Prime Minister ImranKhan as opposition was a group of looters and plunders.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has not any foreign account that is why he was giving bold statements on the international issues, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Sunday All Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 March 2022

14 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th March 2022

15 hours ago
 Govt won't succumb to foreign powers: Asad Umar

Govt won't succumb to foreign powers: Asad Umar

23 hours ago
 Bayern drop more points after draw at Hoffenheim

Bayern drop more points after draw at Hoffenheim

1 day ago
 'Felt like a century' says Iyer after hitting 92 i ..

'Felt like a century' says Iyer after hitting 92 in pink ball Test

1 day ago
 No confidence motion against PM to be failed: PTI ..

No confidence motion against PM to be failed: PTI leader

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>