Opposition to face defeat in no-confidence motion: Senator

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Aon Abbas Buppi on Sunday said the opposition had always failed at every front against the government as it would again face defeat in its objectives against the treasury benches.

Talking to a private news channel, he said opposition was using heavy amount for purchasing the votes because they were habitual for horse trading.

He said all the corrupts were united against the honest leader Prime Minister ImranKhan as opposition was a group of looters and plunders.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has not any foreign account that is why he was giving bold statements on the international issues, he added.