Opposition to face defeat in no-confidence move: Usman Dar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Youth Affairs (SAPM) Usman Dar on Wednesday said the opposition would face defeat in vote of no-confidence move as most of the parliamentarians from oppositions parties were in contact with the government to join the treasury benches.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the opposition leadership was busy in horse trading because they were habitual for doing corruption and irregularities in the country's politics.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan is courageous and brave leader and he had unveiled the international conspiracy against his government during his address at Parade Ground here.

The SAPM said PM Imran Khan would not step back and he would contest till the last boll against the opposition parties, adding the prime minister's whole life was full of challenges.

Usman Dar said the prime minister had always kept the national interest supreme rather than personal gains, adding he would never compromise over the national interest.

He said PM Imran Khan is the most popular political leader of the country and the people had great confidence in his courageous and honest leadership.