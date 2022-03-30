UrduPoint.com

Opposition To Face Defeat In No-confidence Move: Usman Dar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 30, 2022 | 10:31 PM

Opposition to face defeat in no-confidence move: Usman Dar

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Youth Affairs (SAPM) Usman Dar on Wednesday said the opposition would face defeat in vote of no-confidence move as most of the parliamentarians from oppositions parties were in contact with the government to join the treasury benches

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Youth Affairs (SAPM) Usman Dar on Wednesday said the opposition would face defeat in vote of no-confidence move as most of the parliamentarians from oppositions parties were in contact with the government to join the treasury benches.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the opposition leadership was busy in horse trading because they were habitual for doing corruption and irregularities in the country's politics.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan is courageous and brave leader and he had unveiled the international conspiracy against his government during his address at Parade Ground here.

The SAPM said PM Imran Khan would not step back and he would contest till the last boll against the opposition parties, adding the prime minister's whole life was full of challenges.

Usman Dar said the prime minister had always kept the national interest supreme rather than personal gains, adding he would never compromise over the national interest.

He said PM Imran Khan is the most popular political leader of the country and the people had great confidence in his courageous and honest leadership.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Corruption Prime Minister Vote From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

University of Agriculture Faisalabad thronged by l ..

University of Agriculture Faisalabad thronged by literature, book lovers

2 minutes ago
 MQM-P joins opposition alliance

MQM-P joins opposition alliance

4 minutes ago
 Biden Admin. to Provide $3.2Bln to Help Lower Home ..

Biden Admin. to Provide $3.2Bln to Help Lower Home Energy Costs - US Energy Dept ..

4 minutes ago
 UN Food Agency Reaches Over 1Mln Ukrainians, Needs ..

UN Food Agency Reaches Over 1Mln Ukrainians, Needs Another $590Mln

4 minutes ago
 US Needs to Resume Military Presence in Black Sea ..

US Needs to Resume Military Presence in Black Sea - EUCOM Chief

4 minutes ago
 Obaid Saleem Patel appointed Convener FPCCI body o ..

Obaid Saleem Patel appointed Convener FPCCI body on urban development.

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.