Opposition to face defeat in PA, Centre: Chohan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf leader Fayazul Hassan Chohan on Saturday claimed that Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi would be elected as Punjab Chief Minister by bagging more than 200 votes.

Talking to the media outside the Punjab Assembly, he termed the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan as suspicious.

He said that those derailing country's political system should be tried under article 6.

He further said that tomorrow opponents would face defeat in Punjab Assembly and the centre as well.

To a question, Fayazul Hassan Chohan said that media was an independent pillarof the state and it should be allowed to work independently.