UrduPoint.com

Opposition To Face Defeat In PA, Centre: Chohan

Muhammad Irfan Published April 02, 2022 | 03:15 PM

Opposition to face defeat in PA, Centre: Chohan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf leader Fayazul Hassan Chohan on Saturday claimed that Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi would be elected as Punjab Chief Minister by bagging more than 200 votes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf leader Fayazul Hassan Chohan on Saturday claimed that Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi would be elected as Punjab Chief Minister by bagging more than 200 votes.

Talking to the media outside the Punjab Assembly, he termed the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan as suspicious.

He said that those derailing country's political system should be tried under article 6.

He further said that tomorrow opponents would face defeat in Punjab Assembly and the centre as well.

To a question, Fayazul Hassan Chohan said that media was an independent pillarof the state and it should be allowed to work independently.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Article 6 Punjab Media Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

Disabled people to get jobs before Ramzan

Disabled people to get jobs before Ramzan

1 minute ago
 Seven family members get sick due to food poisonin ..

Seven family members get sick due to food poisoning

1 minute ago
 Farmers advised to cultivate peanut during April

Farmers advised to cultivate peanut during April

4 minutes ago
 Singapore reports 5,010 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore reports 5,010 new COVID-19 cases

13 minutes ago
 Euro zone inflation hits record 7.5 pct in March: ..

Euro zone inflation hits record 7.5 pct in March: Eurostat

13 minutes ago
 Indonesia records increased foreign tourist arriva ..

Indonesia records increased foreign tourist arrivals in February

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.