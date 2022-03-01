UrduPoint.com

Opposition To Face Defeat On No-confidence Motion: Kanwal Shauzab

Muhammad Irfan Published March 01, 2022 | 11:00 AM

Opposition to face defeat on No-confidence motion: Kanwal Shauzab

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Planning Development & Special Initiatives Kanwal Shauzab Tuesday criticized that self-interest opposition parties will not get anything from their public marches and no-confidence motion of opposition will also face defeat.

"Opposition's politics is only based on propaganda, lies and corruption", she said while speaking to ptv news channel.

She said that the opposition had not done anything for the people during its tenures whereas the PTI-led government is stronger than ever and the nation know that the corrupt parties under Pakistan democratic movement are bragging about a no-trust move for some political gains.

The PTI will continue to be the most popular party in the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, she said, adding, during the last three and half years the government has taken a number of steps for public welfare and the country is heading towards sustainable development.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister From Government PTV Opposition

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 March 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 1st March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 1st March 2022

2 hours ago
 Finance Ministry announces Rs10/ltr reduction in p ..

Finance Ministry announces Rs10/ltr reduction in petrol prices

11 hours ago
 Prime Minister announces relief package to facilit ..

Prime Minister announces relief package to facilitate people: Dr Shahbaz Gill

11 hours ago
 Pakistan Customs seize narcotics valuing Rs 257 ml ..

Pakistan Customs seize narcotics valuing Rs 257 mln

11 hours ago
 Timely PM's relief package to help reduce inflatio ..

Timely PM's relief package to help reduce inflation: Qureshi

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>