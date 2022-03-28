Opposition to face defeat on no-trust move: Asad Umar

Minister for Planing,Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Monday said the opposition would face defeat on the matter of no-trust move against the government as they had not required numbers for the purpose

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister for Planing,Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Monday said the opposition would face defeat on the matter of no-trust move against the government as they had not required numbers for the purpose.

Talking to a private news channel, he said negotiations with the Muttahidha Quami Movement (MQM) were going in to positive way and hoped that MQM would support the government on the issue of no-trust move.

He said the government was fully in contacting with its all political allied parties and it would be emerged victorious in the parliament about no-trust motion.

The minister said the Pakistan Peoples Party and MQM had lot of differences between them and both the political parties had different narratives so it was difficult for the MQM to provide political support to the PPP, adding both the parties could not run together for a long time.

He said the opposition parties were not only deceiving the nation but they were also deceiving to each other for their personal interests.

Replying to a question, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had issued show cause notices to its disgruntled members and eight of them (8) had replied their show cause notices and they said that they did not leave the party as they were still part of the PTI.

Asad Umar said a letter which was showed by Prime Minister Imran Khan during his speech at Parade Ground was based on reality.