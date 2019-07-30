UrduPoint.com
Opposition To Face Humiliation Over No Confidence Move: Farrukh Habib

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 10:55 PM

Parliamentary Secretary for Railways, Farrukh Habib on Tuesday said the opposition parties would face humiliation over no confidence move being planned for Chairman Senate tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Railways, Farrukh Habib on Tuesday said the opposition parties would face humiliation over no confidence move being planned for Chairman Senate tomorrow.

The opposition could not achieve success in fulfilling their sinister design and destabilizing the system of the Upper House, he stated while talking to a private tv channel programme.

Expressing optimism, Farrukh Habib said nothing would happen tomorrow on secret balloting for the Chairman Senate.

He said Sadiq Sanjrani was running the affairs of the Upper House very well.

Commenting on performance of the former chief minister Shahbaz Sharif, he said the leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, had spent three billion rupees on sewerage system but to no avail.

Similarly, he said Pakistan Peoples Party had been running the affairs of Sindh province, where after heavy rain, the people of Karachi were confronting with multiple problems. The infrastructure in Karachi was badly damaged due to rain water, he added.

Both the political parties, he said had wasted billions of rupees on useless projects.

