Opposition To Face Miserable Defeat In No Confidence Move Against PM: KP Speaker

Umer Jamshaid Published March 09, 2022 | 05:35 PM

Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ghani Wednesday slammed the opposition parties over their alliance and said that those who were criticizing each other in public had formed alliance against Prime Minister Imran Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ghani Wednesday slammed the opposition parties over their alliance and said that those who were criticizing each other in public had formed alliance against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Addressing All Pak Pensioners Association here at District Council Hall, he said that opposition alliance had become "Opposition Family Limited Company" where no party worker could criticize their leadership, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan was the only person who asserted to hold the opposition leadership accountable for their corrupt practices which was the main reason of current price hike in the country.

He said the opposition would face miserable defeat in its attempt to move no confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan. Ghani said that Prime Minister took various pragmatic steps to provide relief to masses especially middle class and poor people from price hike and surge in prices of different commodities due to corona pandemic.

He said that corona pandemic affected world economy but still the government of Pakistan initiated various programmes which were aimed to provide relief to the poor people.

The Speaker said that the issues of pensioners would also be resolved on priority basis and their children would be given jobs against employees quota.

