Opposition to fail again in no-confidence move: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, Mar 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Thursday said that Opposition party leaders would fail again in bringing no-confidence move against the ruling party of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI).

The PTI government would complete its five years tenure as all the coalition partners were supporting the prime minister, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The Opposition leaders had been unsuccessful in the long march and they would again face disappointment, he stated.

The Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N, he said were trying to save the corruption money through no-confidence move and the long march. "We have no worries about the no-confidence movement," he said.

The people would not support the Opposition parties because the leaders of PPP and PML-N, were struggling to protect themselves from the corruption cases, he added.