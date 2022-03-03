Opposition To Fail Again In No-confidence Move: Farrukh
Faizan Hashmi Published March 03, 2022 | 08:33 PM
Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Thursday said that Opposition party leaders would fail again in bringing no-confidence move against the ruling party of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI).
ISLAMABAD, Mar 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Thursday said that Opposition party leaders would fail again in bringing no-confidence move against the ruling party of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI).
The PTI government would complete its five years tenure as all the coalition partners were supporting the prime minister, he said while talking to a private television channel.
The Opposition leaders had been unsuccessful in the long march and they would again face disappointment, he stated.
The Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N, he said were trying to save the corruption money through no-confidence move and the long march. "We have no worries about the no-confidence movement," he said.
The people would not support the Opposition parties because the leaders of PPP and PML-N, were struggling to protect themselves from the corruption cases, he added.