Opposition to fail in bringing about no-confidence motion against govt: Hasaan Khawar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Hasaan Khawar on Monday said that opposition would surely fail in bringing about no-confidence motion against government.

He expressed these views while talking to media at the closing ceremony of the Graduate Developers Programme organized by the Central Business District Authority here.

Hasaan Khawar said that mischievous elements were against the stability and prosperity of the country. He said across the board accountability was for everyone, not only for an individual or party, and added that ongoing norm of defaming those with different political opinions needed to be discouraged by all.

He said, "Central Business District Development Authority exemplifies a new thinking and business model of the Punjab government, which is also contributing to the grooming of our young talent.

" The SACM said that this environment-friendly authority would help in reducing the air pollution.

He said, "The said project started with Rs 100 million has so far garnered Rs 40 billion in private investments, which will gradually increase to Rs 60 billion by March and Rs 100 billion by June this year, while private investment of Rs 200 billion will be brought by next year."The standard of modern development would be seen in this smart city, he maintained. The SACM said that the government was on a journey of development which would continue till 2023. He further added that the conspirators would continue to create fuss and the incumbent government would keep focusing on development.

He said the Punjab Chief Minister had signed MoUs with Dhabi Group on various projects at an initial cost of Rs 60 billion which would prove to be an important milestone for the development of the province.