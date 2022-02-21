UrduPoint.com

Opposition To Fail In Bringing About No-confidence Motion Against Govt: Hasaan Khawar

Sumaira FH Published February 21, 2022 | 08:20 PM

Opposition to fail in bringing about no-confidence motion against govt: Hasaan Khawar

Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Hasaan Khawar on Monday said that opposition would surely fail in bringing about no-confidence motion against government

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Hasaan Khawar on Monday said that opposition would surely fail in bringing about no-confidence motion against government.

He expressed these views while talking to media at the closing ceremony of the Graduate Developers Programme organized by the Central Business District Authority here.

Hasaan Khawar said that mischievous elements were against the stability and prosperity of the country. He said across the board accountability was for everyone, not only for an individual or party, and added that ongoing norm of defaming those with different political opinions needed to be discouraged by all.

He said, "Central Business District Development Authority exemplifies a new thinking and business model of the Punjab government, which is also contributing to the grooming of our young talent.

" The SACM said that this environment-friendly authority would help in reducing the air pollution.

He said, "The said project started with Rs 100 million has so far garnered Rs 40 billion in private investments, which will gradually increase to Rs 60 billion by March and Rs 100 billion by June this year, while private investment of Rs 200 billion will be brought by next year."The standard of modern development would be seen in this smart city, he maintained. The SACM said that the government was on a journey of development which would continue till 2023. He further added that the conspirators would continue to create fuss and the incumbent government would keep focusing on development.

He said the Punjab Chief Minister had signed MoUs with Dhabi Group on various projects at an initial cost of Rs 60 billion which would prove to be an important milestone for the development of the province.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Business Government Of Punjab Punjab Young March June Media All Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million Opposition

Recent Stories

Two killed in Somalia bomb targeting regional lead ..

Two killed in Somalia bomb targeting regional leader

2 minutes ago
 ICRC Calling on Sides of Ukrainian Conflict to Ens ..

ICRC Calling on Sides of Ukrainian Conflict to Ensure Population, Infrastructure ..

2 minutes ago
 Secy reviews progress of District Health Authority ..

Secy reviews progress of District Health Authority Bahawalpur

2 minutes ago
 397 arrested, 100,000 kites recovered

397 arrested, 100,000 kites recovered

2 minutes ago
 New name, little hope, in New York, Ukraine

New name, little hope, in New York, Ukraine

14 minutes ago
 Putin says considering Ukraine separatists' indepe ..

Putin says considering Ukraine separatists' independence request

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>