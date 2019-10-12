UrduPoint.com
Opposition To Fail In Dividing People: Governor

Opposition to fail in dividing people: Governor

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Saturday said that opposition parties were divided and trying to make a conspiracy to divide people but they would fail as people had already rejected them in general elections.

Talking to the media after attending a seminar organised by Anjuman Ikhwan-e-Islam at Barki, he said the the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government neither got registered any case against opposition nor targeted any one of political victimization.

He said that it was right of opposition to stage a peaceful protest demonstration but the law would come into force if any body would try to take law into hands, adding that the government would fulfill its responsibilities by taking action against those who would create unrest and instability under the cover of protest.

The opposition leaders should focus on national interest for the sake of people instead of achieving their personal or political interests, he maintained.

To a query, Chaudhry Sarwar said that opposition had not organised any rally or march to express solidarity with Kashmiris and exposed Indian atrocities in the occupied Kashmir, adding that now the opposition was deciding to stage a protest only to achieve their political interests.

"The opposition should review its decision of protest as it is not in favour of people and the country", he asserted.

The governor said the PTI government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan had taken comprehensive initiatives to steer the country out of economic crisis, adding that owing to effective and efficient economic policies of the PTI government, the trade deficit had been decreased to 35 per cent, whereas wealth reserves had also been stable besides extending the tax net, he added.

On the occasion, Chaudhry Sarwar also announced to set up water filtration plants free of cost by Sarwar Foundation at Anjuman Ikhwan-e-Islam College and said that Punjab Aab Pak Authority was working for provision of clean drinking water to people.

He said the PTI government would introduce a comprehensive policy regarding uniform education system besides other curriculum related arrangements in the country to meet the challenges in education sector.

It was first time that the vice chancellors in all the universities were appointed on merit, he said and added that a project had also been started to convert the universities to solar energy in order to save electricity.

Later, the governor also interacted with students during his visit to Anjuman Ikhwan-e-Islam College and school and appreciated the efforts of its founder Malik Miraj Khalid.

Anjuman Ikhwan-e-Islam President Rana Muhammad Mansha and others were also present.

