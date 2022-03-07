UrduPoint.com

Opposition To Fail In No-confidence Move: Babar Awan

Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2022

Opposition to fail in no-confidence move: Babar Awan

Advisor to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs, Babar Awan on Monday said that Opposition parties would fail in bringing no-confidence move against the ruling party of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI).

Prime Minister Imran Khan was not feeling any threat from the opposition parties, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The people were supporting the policies of the prime minister, he said.

He further stated the parliamentarians were also supporting the government.

In reply to a question, he said there was no harm to bring no-confidence move in the assembly as it was the constitutional right of the political parties.

