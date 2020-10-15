Opposition to fail in sustaining public meetings: Senator Faraz

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Thursday said that leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N, who involved in massive money laundering and corruption charges would fail in sustaining public meetings

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Thursday said that leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N, who involved in massive money laundering and corruption charges would fail in sustaining public meetings.

The government has apprised the Opposition party leaders to desist from holding big public meetings as coronavirus pandemic was emerging rapidly in many parts of the country, he stated while talking to a private television channel program.

In reply to a question about high inflation and other issues, he said the PPP and PML-N leaders had misguided the nation by fudging economic figures during their period of governments.

The minister said the country had suffered due to de-industrialization, unbalancing exports and piling up heavy loans borrowed by last regimes.

Billions of Dollars money laundering made by leaders of Opposition parties was reason behind the high inflation, he stated. The PTI government was well aware of the current challenges, he said adding that all important measures were being taken to provide relief to masses.

To another question, Senator Faraz said that PML-N leaders who had fled the country to avoid corruption and money laundering cases, should return the looted money of this country.