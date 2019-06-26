UrduPoint.com
Opposition To Fall Apart In Coming Months: Sheikh Rashid

Umer Jamshaid 18 minutes ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 05:14 PM

Opposition to fall apart in coming months: Sheikh Rashid

Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Wednesday said the apparent unity of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) was a farce and opposition would disintegrate in the coming months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Wednesday said the apparent unity of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) was a farce and opposition would disintegrate in the coming months.

Talking to media persons at the Parliament House, the minister said that PML-N was a party divided into 'Shehbaz League' and 'Nawaz League' and the Sharif family was fighting behind closed doors and their unity was only restricted to television screens.

Sheikh Rashid said opposition parties had no recipe to launch a protest movement and "I think that Jamiat Ulema islam (Fazl) Maulana Fazlur Rehman is being cheated." The opposition claimed that budget would not be passed but he said that it would be passed and opposition would get 20 less votes, he reminded.

He said that now the rift was whether PML-N or Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) would get more relaxation.

Sharjeel Memon was out on bail and Asif Ali Zardari was enjoying the facilities of five star hotel in the custody of National Accountability Bureau (NAB), he told.

He said nobody could be happy with inflation and admitted that increase in prices of sugar and other commodities had affected the common man.

He said the situation would improve after funds from International Monetary Fund (IMF) and other financial institutions would arrive.

Prime Minister Imran Khan would further strengthen his government in coming weeks that in turn would weaken the opposition, he added.

