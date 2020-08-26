Opposition to FATF prioritizing self-interest over national interest: Shibli

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Wednesday said that opposition to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) bill by the opposition parties was tantamount to prioritize self-interest over national interest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Wednesday said that opposition to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) bill by the opposition parties was tantamount to prioritize self-interest over national interest.

In a tweet, he said that the opposition was trying to spread frustration and chaos to avoid accountability.

Shibli Faraz said that they love the protection of "criminal rights", not "human rights" but they were destined to fail.