Opposition To Finalize Joint Strategy For No-confidence Motion In Next Meeting: PPP Sherry Rehman

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 04:53 PM

Opposition to finalize joint strategy for no-confidence motion in next meeting: PPP Sherry Rehman

Opposition parties would finalize a joint strategy for success of no-confidence motion they moved against the Chairman Senate in their next meeting scheduled to be held on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :Opposition parties would finalize a joint strategy for success of no-confidence motion they moved against the Chairman Senate in their next meeting scheduled to be held on Tuesday.

A senior leader of PPP Sherry Rehman talking to media persons here on Monday at the Parliament House, said as many as 62 Senators had participated in today's meeting and the opposition's alliance was all set to meet again in next meeting.

Sherry Rehman claimed that around three to four more senators would also participate in the next meeting, adding that Jamaat Islami (JI) might not participate in the voting process of no-confidence motion against the Chairman Senate.

The legislator urged the government to hold voting process on non-confidence motion against Chairman Senate without any delay.

Your Thoughts and Comments

