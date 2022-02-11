UrduPoint.com

Opposition To Get Surprise On Tabling No-trust Motion: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Muhammad Irfan Published February 11, 2022 | 11:44 PM

Opposition to get surprise on tabling no-trust motion: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday dared the opposition leadership to table a no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, which, he believed, was however 'impossible' as any such attempt would deem to be a failure

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday dared the opposition leadership to table a no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, which, he believed, was however 'impossible' as any such attempt would deem to be a failure.

"I challenge to the opposition parties to bring a no-confidence motion tomorrow. They will get a surprise (in the Parliament) not only from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), but also from their own members," Fawad said in a reaction to the recent huddle of the multi-party alliance of Pakistan Democratic Movement.

"Nobody has the courage to bring the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan," he remarked.

Terming the PDM huddle a meeting of 'Pakistan Corruption Limited Party', he said the media talk of the opposition leaders had exposed their weak points.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif, he said, was assuming that he could avoid his indictment in money laundering case on February 18, but it would not happen.

He said Jamiat Ulema-e Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had been trying to oust the democratically elected government from the day one it came to power, but ironically he had no such guts.

The opposition thought that it might make any difference with such tactics, but it was not possible for them, he added.

