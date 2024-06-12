Opposition to hoodwink masses under garb of misleading politics on budget: Barrister Aqeel

Member of National Assembly (MNA), and spokesperson for the government on legal affairs, Barrister Aqeel Malik on Wednesday alleged that the opposition did not bother to comprehend the budget and participate in the debate but rather hoodwink the masses under the garb of its misleading politics

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024)

Speaking to reporters at the Parliament lobby after the presentation of the budget for the upcoming financial year 2024-25 here, Barrister Aqeel Malik accused the opposition of failing to study the budget and misleading the public.

Malik said that the government has emphasized to end the concept of non-filer as it had become vogue that the people were earning from the country but did not pay taxes.

"The government has made it clear that if one earns from the country, then it is necessary to pay taxes. The foundation has been laid to expand the tax net, which will enable more people to join the tax net in the future and strengthen the country's economy," he said.

The spokesperson on legal affairs while commenting on the opposition's ruckus, said that such actions did not occur in the parliament of civilized countries. He termed this behavior of the opposition against the democratic process and said that it was a proof of frivolous politics.

Barrister Aqeel Malik said that such policies have been included in the budget which will help in the development of various sectors, adding, "This will not only improve the country's economy but also ensure the welfare of the people."

He said that special incentives have been given to the agriculture and industrial sectors so that these sectors develop and increase the overall production of the country. He said that more investment has been made in the education and health sector to provide the best facilities to the people and make the future of the country bright.

He said that this budget is a comprehensive and balanced plan in which every sector has been taken into consideration.

Despite the objections and protests of the opposition, he said this budget can prove to be an important step for strengthening the country's economy and the welfare of the people.

He has emphasized that correct information should be provided to the public and misleading statements should be avoided so that the journey of development of the country could be accelerated.